Piramal Enterprises has fixed 13 June 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible to receive the final dividend of Rss. 11.00/- per Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2.00/- each fully paid-up (i.e. @550%) for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2025.

