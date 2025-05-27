India Pesticides surges after reporting strong Q4 results

India Pesticides surged 12.65% to Rs 193.20 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 1,953.8% to Rs 21.77 crore on a 64.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 207.24 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) skyrocketed by 1,335.82% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 28.86 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 42.07% YoY to Rs 181.66 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 119.43 crore (up 47.9% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 16.51% YoY to Rs 13.62 crore during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit increased 36.58% to Rs 82.18 crore on a 21.78% rise in revenue to Rs 828.61 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

India Pesticides (IPL) is one of the fastest-growing, R&D-driven, and globally operating agrochemical companies. It is also a leading manufacturer of herbicide and fungicide technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

