Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2025.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2025.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd lost 11.87% to Rs 6.98 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.21% to Rs 57.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28754 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd crashed 7.53% to Rs 297.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4394 shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd plummeted 7.38% to Rs 12.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1399 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd pared 6.82% to Rs 561.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27998 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News