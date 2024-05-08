Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cistro Telelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Cistro Telelink reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.03 67 0.240.20 20 OPM %-40.00-33.33 --29.17-20.00 - PBDT00 0 0.02-0.03 LP PBT00 0 0.02-0.03 LP NP-1.450 0 -1.43-0.03 -4667

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

