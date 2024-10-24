Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 488.74 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 7.55% to Rs 272.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 253.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 488.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 443.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.488.74443.0274.3675.23231.67213.43217.10198.88272.73253.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News