Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 7.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 488.74 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 7.55% to Rs 272.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 253.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 488.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 443.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales488.74443.02 10 OPM %74.3675.23 -PBDT231.67213.43 9 PBT217.10198.88 9 NP272.73253.59 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story