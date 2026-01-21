Siemens Energy India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2262.9, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.3% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 0.77% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2262.9, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.Siemens Energy India Ltd has eased around 13.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33360, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.16 lakh shares in last one month.