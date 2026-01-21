Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.65, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.76% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 0.77% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.65, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.Inox Wind Ltd has lost around 15.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33360, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.96 lakh shares in last one month.