Piramal Pharma rises after USA facility clears USFDA inspection

Piramal Pharma gained 2.09% to Rs 144.30 after the US drug regulator issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the Riverview, USA facility stating the inspection to be closed.

Earlier in February 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) inspection of the companys Riverview (USA) facility from 29th January 2024 to 6th February 2024.

On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with 3 observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Piramal Pharma is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical solutions to reduce diseases. Piramal Pharma serves customers worldwide.

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.11 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 90.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,958.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News