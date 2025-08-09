Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 1.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.44% to Rs 121.54 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 1.49% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.44% to Rs 121.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.121.54129.9122.6926.5441.0642.1635.2136.1627.8627.45

