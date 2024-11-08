Piyush Goyal emphasizes need for transforming India into engineering exports powerhouse

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal emphasised the need to transform India into a powerhouse of engineering exports as the country advances towards the Viksit Bharat goal. Goyal launched EEPC Indias 70th year celebrations and also unveiled the EEPC India logo in New Delhi. During his address he highlighted the Governments efforts to reduce compliance burdens and decriminalise laws to promote Ease of Doing Business. Speaking to members of the engineering fraternity at the event marking the 70th anniversary of EEPC India, the Minister stated that achieving Viksit Bharats vision involves transforming India into a developed nation that needs the engineering fraternity to demonstrate their commitments towards resilient supply chains and high-quality production of goods along with collective commitment towards a sustainable future. Calling EEPC India the model export promotion council, Goyal lauded the organisation for its contributions to different sectors of engineering. Whether it is mobility, capital goods sector or steel industry, EEPC India has played a very important role in the growth of the nations capabilities, he said. Regarding EEPC India's goal of reaching exports of US$300 billion in the next 5-6 years, he noted that this target represents the courage and conviction new India demonstrates before the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News