Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal showcased India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London yesterday. Delivering the keynote address at the IGF Mainstage Plenary Session titled "From Agreement to Action: The UK-India FTA," the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to transitioning the FTA from a negotiated text into a transformative economic partnership. He was joined in conversation by the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, with moderation by international journalist Mark Barton.

Goyal described the FTA as a reflection of shared ambition between two vibrant democracies. He stated that the agreement not only enhances bilateral trade, but also demonstrates India's ability to negotiate balanced and future-oriented trade frameworks aligned with its national interests. Outlining the next phase of implementation, Goyal highlighted key priorities such as strengthening institutional mechanisms for joint governance, unlocking early benefits for SMEs and startups, and facilitating smooth mobility of skilled professionals across sectors.

On June 19th, the Union Minister participated in a special session on "UK-India Science, Technology and Innovation Collaboration" at the Science Museum in London. The session explored opportunities for UK stakeholders to contribute to India's expanding investments in digital public infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, and green technologies. Discussions also covered efforts to make India a global manufacturing hub through Make in India, PLI schemes, and enhancing collaboration in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and creative industries. The Free Trade Agreement's role in deepening cooperation in critical technologies, defence production, and advanced manufacturing was also highlighted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFC, REC gain as RBI unveils final project finance norms

Endurance Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon gains on bagging Rs 1,341-cr tunnel project from KRCL

Hindalco Inds rises after acquiring 100% stake in Aditya Holdings LLC via subsidiary

Uno Minda gains as board approves Rs 210-cr aluminium die casting plant in Maharashtra

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story