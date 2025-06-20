Endurance Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, BEML Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, BEML Ltd and Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2025.

Endurance Technologies Ltd soared 9.10% to Rs 2644.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4034 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd spiked 6.91% to Rs 281.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38630 shares in the past one month. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd surged 6.21% to Rs 2087.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4033 shares in the past one month. BEML Ltd exploded 5.99% to Rs 4544.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90983 shares in the past one month.