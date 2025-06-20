Hindalco Inds rises after acquiring 100% stake in Aditya Holdings LLC via subsidiary

Hindalco Industries rose 1.84% to Rs 653.25 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, A.V. Minerals (Netherlands) N.V., had acquired a 100% stake in Aditya Holdings LLC, making it a step-down wholly owned subsidiary.

Aditya Holdings LLC, incorporated on 3 June 2025, operates in the metals sector. Its business scope includes metals, metal products, by-products of metal manufacturing, and metal alloys, including those related to aluminium, copper, and alumina (both metallurgical and non-metallurgical).

The acquisition was completed on 19 June 2025 through the execution of an operating agreement between A.V. Minerals and Aditya Holdings LLC. The stake was acquired via capital subscription at a total cost of $ 100.

According to an exchange filing, this strategic move is primarily aimed at expanding the companys global footprint in its downstream portfolio. The company clarified that the acquisition does not constitute a related party transaction, and that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired. Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalco's aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making.