Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Inds rises after acquiring 100% stake in Aditya Holdings LLC via subsidiary

Hindalco Inds rises after acquiring 100% stake in Aditya Holdings LLC via subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries rose 1.84% to Rs 653.25 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, A.V. Minerals (Netherlands) N.V., had acquired a 100% stake in Aditya Holdings LLC, making it a step-down wholly owned subsidiary.

Aditya Holdings LLC, incorporated on 3 June 2025, operates in the metals sector. Its business scope includes metals, metal products, by-products of metal manufacturing, and metal alloys, including those related to aluminium, copper, and alumina (both metallurgical and non-metallurgical).

The acquisition was completed on 19 June 2025 through the execution of an operating agreement between A.V. Minerals and Aditya Holdings LLC. The stake was acquired via capital subscription at a total cost of $ 100.

According to an exchange filing, this strategic move is primarily aimed at expanding the companys global footprint in its downstream portfolio.

The company clarified that the acquisition does not constitute a related party transaction, and that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalco's aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making.

The Aditya Birla Group companys consolidated net profit surged 66.4% to Rs 5,283 crore on 15.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 64,890 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uno Minda gains as board approves Rs 210-cr aluminium die casting plant in Maharashtra

Dollar index sees mild pull back but heads for weekly gain

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story