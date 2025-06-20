Uno Minda gains as board approves Rs 210-cr aluminium die casting plant in Maharashtra

Uno Minda added 2.23% after the company's board has approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra for Rs 210 crore.

This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the rapidly growing demand for casting components, particularly in electric two- and fourwheelers (e-2Ws and e-4Ws).

With the accelerating shift towards electric mobility, aluminium die casting has become a critical enabler for developing lightweight and high-performance vehicle platforms. Electric vehicles (EVs) require significantly more aluminium-based structural and thermal components compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, making advanced die casting capabilities essential for EV powertrain and body applications.

Uno Minda's upcoming facility will play a strategic role in supporting its backward integration efforts by supplying key casting components to its planned four-wheeler EV powertrain plant. The new facility will be located in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, ensuring logistical efficiency and proximity to both the EV powertrain plant and other major OEM customers in the region. The project entails a total planned capital investment of approximately Rs 210 crore, to be executed in a phased manner over the next five years. The investment will be funded through a balanced mix of internal accruals and debt. Phase 1 of the plant is expected to commence commercial operations by Q2 FY27.

The investment underscores Uno Mindas long-term commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, enhancing localisation, and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving electric mobility landscape. The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 266.21 crore in Q4 FY25, even as revenue from operations rose 19.4% to Rs 4,528.32 crore. Uno Minda is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of advanced automotive technology and systems to OEMs. They design and manufacture over 25 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers) catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles.