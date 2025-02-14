Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.69% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 750.00% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.217.41 -30 OPM %48.75-7.69 -PBDT4.150.31 1239 PBT4.080.30 1260 NP3.400.40 750

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

KCL standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hira Automobile standalone net profit declines 46.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Centerac Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story