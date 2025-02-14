Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.69% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 750.00% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.217.4148.75-7.694.150.314.080.303.400.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News