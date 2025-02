Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 223.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.89% to Rs 99.94 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 223.71% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 99.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.99.9452.918.7510.135.893.044.001.303.140.97

