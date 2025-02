Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 95.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.37% to Rs 77.19 crore

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier declined 95.63% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.37% to Rs 77.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.77.1992.304.703.242.182.790.412.170.071.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News