PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 114.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 114.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.39% to Rs 500.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 346.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.500.76346.8197.5080.65152.63-45.04151.79-48.72114.68-41.12

