CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 7.72% to Rs 90.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 599.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 511.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.599.43511.5625.4028.85160.04150.06121.27113.6890.7984.28

