CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 7.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 599.43 croreNet profit of CMS Info Systems rose 7.72% to Rs 90.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 599.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 511.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales599.43511.56 17 OPM %25.4028.85 -PBDT160.04150.06 7 PBT121.27113.68 7 NP90.7984.28 8
