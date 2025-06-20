PNB Housing Finance allots Equity shares

Under ESOP

PNB Housing Finance has approved the allotment of 83,415 Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10 each on June 19, 2025, pursuant to the exercise of Options and RSUs by the eligible employees under ESOP Scheme 2018, RSU Scheme 2020 and ESOP Scheme 2022, under distinctive numbers 26,00,50,501 to 26,01,33,915 (both numbers inclusive).

