Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance allots Equity shares

PNB Housing Finance allots Equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under ESOP

PNB Housing Finance has approved the allotment of 83,415 Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10 each on June 19, 2025, pursuant to the exercise of Options and RSUs by the eligible employees under ESOP Scheme 2018, RSU Scheme 2020 and ESOP Scheme 2022, under distinctive numbers 26,00,50,501 to 26,01,33,915 (both numbers inclusive).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIFL Finance updates on subsidiaries credit ratings

City Union Bank Independent Director ceases

NTPC Green surges after India Ratings assigns 'AAA/A1+' rating to debt facilities with 'stable' outlook

Barometers trade with major gains; European mrkt opens higher

Nestle India rises on bonus issue plan

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story