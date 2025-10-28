PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 2127.86 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 23.83% to Rs 581.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 469.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 2127.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1878.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2127.861878.6895.8892.41776.04618.58759.64604.73581.59469.68

