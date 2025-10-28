Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 4.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.68% to Rs 1413.39 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 4.73% to Rs 317.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 303.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.68% to Rs 1413.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1337.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1413.391337.4173.6368.35432.42400.27432.42400.27317.51303.18

