Choice International consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 253.00 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 34.22% to Rs 51.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 253.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 156.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 910.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales253.00214.55 18 910.38750.68 21 OPM %38.0431.46 -31.2629.19 - PBDT76.7156.93 35 229.79187.40 23 PBT73.9555.20 34 221.30180.80 22 NP51.6938.51 34 156.54128.86 21

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

