Choice International consolidated net profit rises 34.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 253.00 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 34.22% to Rs 51.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 253.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 156.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 910.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

