Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 69.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.60% to Rs 56.76 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 69.48% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.60% to Rs 56.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.7680.635.6715.714.2413.754.1913.703.1410.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News