Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 9.09% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.18% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.2225.777.034.231.030.950.960.890.720.66

