eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 39.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of eMudhra rose 39.38% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.35% to Rs 147.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.147.3092.4423.5429.0737.8029.1831.0723.6524.8817.85

