KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 274.06 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 13.50% to Rs 77.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 274.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 237.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.274.06237.5641.4541.95122.54106.58104.9191.8177.2668.07

