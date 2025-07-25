eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 32.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 665.08 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 32.04% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 665.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 568.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.665.08568.6721.4718.30145.15111.11124.8993.5092.9270.37

