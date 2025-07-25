Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 16.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 1040.66 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 16.15% to Rs 118.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 1040.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1002.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1040.661002.2015.7518.81174.59196.60147.44173.89118.41141.22

