Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 139.52 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 45.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 139.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.139.52154.39-39.77-8.65-59.44-21.29-60.96-22.80-45.81-17.25

