Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 34.33% to Rs 91.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 440.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 378.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.09% to Rs 338.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.37% to Rs 1669.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1375.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

440.83378.071669.831375.8027.1025.5127.1226.00143.88108.54535.15407.71122.8592.46452.52344.2791.8368.36338.56258.26

