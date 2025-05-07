Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 61.49 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 35.98% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.61% to Rs 34.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 235.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

