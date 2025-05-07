Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 30.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.09% to Rs 135.41 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 30.51% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.09% to Rs 135.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.77% to Rs 31.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 538.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 418.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

