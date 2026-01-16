Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 35.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.12% to Rs 7636.13 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 35.87% to Rs 621.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 457.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.12% to Rs 7636.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5226.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7636.135226.0612.6513.78947.79695.13842.20616.57621.69457.56

