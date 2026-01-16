Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 35.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 46.12% to Rs 7636.13 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 35.87% to Rs 621.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 457.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.12% to Rs 7636.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5226.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7636.135226.06 46 OPM %12.6513.78 -PBDT947.79695.13 36 PBT842.20616.57 37 NP621.69457.56 36

