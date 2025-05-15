Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 92.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.57% to Rs 25.77 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 92.02% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.37% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 98.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

25.7730.8998.1992.239.9322.4710.3018.562.336.739.7315.930.394.772.568.380.283.511.846.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News