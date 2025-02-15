Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net profit of Polycon International reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.436.06 -10 OPM %-10.1311.39 -PBDT-1.100.19 PL PBT-1.44-0.07 -1957 NP0.80-0.07 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

