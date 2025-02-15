Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 5.43 croreNet profit of Polycon International reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.436.06 -10 OPM %-10.1311.39 -PBDT-1.100.19 PL PBT-1.44-0.07 -1957 NP0.80-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content