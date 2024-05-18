Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 1678.69 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 10.64% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 1678.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1667.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.14% to Rs 37.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 6306.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7652.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

