Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 10.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 1678.69 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 10.64% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 1678.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1667.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.14% to Rs 37.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 6306.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7652.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1678.691667.07 1 6306.877652.28 -18 OPM %5.753.32 -5.7912.38 - PBDT103.03108.18 -5 383.041007.10 -62 PBT21.1330.53 -31 75.91710.82 -89 NP8.427.61 11 37.83348.35 -89

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

