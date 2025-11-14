Polyplex Corporation standalone net profit rises 9.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 372.60 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 9.73% to Rs 16.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 372.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 392.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

