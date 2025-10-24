China benchmark index climb 0.71%

Asian stocks rose on Friday ahead of pivotal talks between the United States and China in Malaysia to avert trade war escalation.

Beijing and Washington "can totally find ways to resolve each other's concerns", the Chinese commerce minister said after the White House confirmed plans for President Donald Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

Investors also reacted to upbeat earnings results from U.S. chipmaker Intel and looked ahead to the release of the delayed inflation report from the U.S. later in the day for direction.

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.71 percent to 3,950.31 as investors braced for earnings from banking mainstays and industrial leaders.