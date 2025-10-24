Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark index climb 0.71%

China benchmark index climb 0.71%

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose on Friday ahead of pivotal talks between the United States and China in Malaysia to avert trade war escalation.

Beijing and Washington "can totally find ways to resolve each other's concerns", the Chinese commerce minister said after the White House confirmed plans for President Donald Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

Investors also reacted to upbeat earnings results from U.S. chipmaker Intel and looked ahead to the release of the delayed inflation report from the U.S. later in the day for direction.

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.71 percent to 3,950.31 as investors braced for earnings from banking mainstays and industrial leaders.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.74 percent higher at 26,160.15, with technology stocks leading the surge after China outlined a new five-year strategy to strengthen technological self-reliance and boost domestic demand.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

