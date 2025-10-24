Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 1.21% to 11.59.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,814.30, a premium of 19.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,795.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 96.25 points or 0.37% to 25,795.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.21% to 11.59.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

