Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 127.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 127.78% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.3214.128.396.371.520.801.190.540.820.36

