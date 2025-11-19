Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.41% to Rs 31.33 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 78.79% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.41% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.3320.291.401.870.300.990.200.890.140.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News