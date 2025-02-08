Vama Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2657.21% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Vama Industries reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2657.21% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.422.011.6613.930.900.050.8000.800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News