Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy wins order for 100 MW solar power project

KPI Green Energy wins order for 100 MW solar power project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.

KPI Green Energy has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO). This award is for the development of a 100MWAC Solar Power Project, which includes an EPC package with land and three years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The project is part of the tender for the development of a cumulative capacity of 600 MWAC Solar-PV Power Projects at various locations in Maharashtra under the RE Bundling Scheme, as per RFX No. 3000042146 issued by MAHAGENCO.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: AAP announces five guarantees ahead of assembly election in Haryana

Formal job creation hits 10-month high with 985K new subscribers: EPFO data

Bombay HC tells social media cos to take action against deepfakes of NSE MD

Air India announces full fare refund, vouchers after 30-hr flight delay

India agrees to consider providing Rs 1,500 cr economic stimulus to Bhutan

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story