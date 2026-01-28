Poonawalla Fincorp deepens commitment to its AI-first approach

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) today announced the rollout of five new AI-powered enterprise solutions. The new deployments extend the use of artificial intelligence across strategic decision-making, customer onboarding, data quality management, customer experience analytics and application development.

These initiatives reflect PFL's long-term vision to become a digitally fluent, data-driven, and highly scalable financial organization, with AI-first approach being adopted across functions.

Aligned with this direction, PFL has introduced the following five AI-led solutions:

1. AI-powered Competition Benchmarking Engine: This capability embeds market intelligence directly into how PFL prices, positions and competes. AI autonomously searches for market changes, analysing competitor pricing moves, product shifts and engagement patterns across portfolios, and converts them into timely, decision-ready insights. Built as an extension of the organisation's AI-enabled risk hindsight framework, the system enables faster responses to market shifts.

2. Central KYC (CKYC) AI Platform: As customer onboarding scales, consistency and control become critical. The CKYC AI platform reframes compliance as a source of strength by applying AI-driven validation at the entry point, ensuring KYC data is assessed for accuracy and material relevance before it flows through the system. This reduces manual intervention by ~15 percent, and materially strengthens both accuracy and turnaround performance. 3. Agentic Data Quality Intelligence (DQI): As data flows across multiple systems and teams, maintaining consistency becomes critical. This solution automatically monitors data against defined quality standards, flags anomalies, and updates validation rules as requirements evolve. It ensures data used for reporting, risk and business decisions remains accurate, traceable and audit-ready.

4. AI-led Voice of Customer (VOC) Categorisation: Customer feedback is often rich but difficult to act on, at scale. This system organises free-text responses into clear issue themes and directly links them to accountable functions. Issues move faster, ownership is clearer, and recurring problems are addressed systematically rather than case by case. 5. Build Buddy for Accelerated Application Development: An AI-powered development assistant integrated into PFL's existing technology stack. Acting as a development buddy, it supports engineers by assisting with code writing, suggesting fixes before code is committed, and providing contextual feedback on logic, performance and readability. The solution also enables automated refactoring, improving reuse, reducing development costs and significantly accelerating application delivery while ensuring adherence to development and deployment standards.