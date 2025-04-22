Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 66.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 55.07 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 66.46% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.57% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 228.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

55.0761.32228.42251.18-0.535.090.776.602.195.4612.5725.750.534.075.9620.451.073.196.5316.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News