Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 251.42 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 24.94% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 251.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.15% to Rs 58.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 935.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 890.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

251.42239.57935.25890.4513.2614.3613.5714.3426.4130.98100.47111.5320.0626.4377.3693.8115.2020.2558.8071.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News