Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculative Net Longs At Around 8-Week High

Pound Speculative Net Longs At Around 8-Week High

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators turned net long in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 25402 contracts in the data reported through May 28 2024. This was a weekly rise of 24349 net contracts and at its highest level in almost eight weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Continue To Rise

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To Over 2-Month High

US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

US Dollar Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In Nearly 3-Years

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NSE SME Vilas Transcore rallies on debut

InterGlobe Aviation edges higher on codeshare deal with Japan Airlines

Filatex Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with robust gains; bank shares advance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story