Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 1,293 cr in FY25

Bank of Maharashtra rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 1,293 cr in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of Maharashtra jumped 6.42% to Rs 69.24 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 46.64% to Rs 1,293.49 crore on 24.93% increased in total income to Rs 6,768.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The PSU bank's operating profit stood at Rs 2,294.60 crore, registering a growth of 23.13% on YoY basis.

Net interest income (NII) increased 19.63% YoY to Rs 2,799 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 2,340 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.97% as on 30 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank reported a 9.44% growth in total deposit to Rs 2,67,423 crore as of 30 June 2024 as against Rs 2,44,365 crore as of 31 June 2023 and 1.23% fall from Rs 2,70,747 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The bank's total business as on 30 June 2024 was at Rs 4,76,447 crore, registering a growth of 13.43% year on year (YoY).

On asset quality front, gross NPA improved to 1.85% as on 30 June 2024 against 2.28% as on 30 June 2023. Net NPA improved to 0.20% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 0.24% as on 30 June 2024.

Banks provision coverage stood at 98.36% as on 30 June 2024 as against 98.37% as on 30 June 2023.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,33,341 crore as on 30 June 2024 (up 7.06% YoY and down 6.60% QoQ). CASA ratio reduced to 49.86% as of 30 June 2024 from 50.97% as of 30 June 2023.

More From This Section

Varun Beverages partners with PepsiCo

Board of Varun Beverages approves exclusive agreement with PepsiCo

Hindalco to sell land at Kalwa to Ekamaya Properties

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2024 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

The banks gross advances jumped 18.99% to Rs 2,09,031 crore as of 30 June 2024 as against Rs 1,75,676 crore as of 30 June 2023.

RAM (retail, agri. & MSME) business improved to 61.05% of gross advances. Retail advances grew by 18.26% to Rs 53,161 crore on YoY basis. MSME advances grew by 26.15% on YoY basis to Rs 42,561 crore.

Return on assets (ROA) improved to 1.72% for Q1FY25 as against 1.33% for Q1FY24. Return on equity (ROE) improved to 27.62% for Q1 FY25 against 23.73% for Q1 FY24.

Banks total basel III capital adequacy ratio improved to 17.04% with common equity tier1 ratio of 12.20% for Q1FY24.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 86.46% stake in the bank as of 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Stock Market Highlights, July 15: Mid-caps outshine Sensex, Nifty in range-bound session; PSBs zoom

Japan turns to AI romance apps amid rising loneliness, falling birth rate

Basement to battlefield: Ukrainian startups creating robots to fight Russia

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story