Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 2.4%, gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 437.8, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 437.8, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77056.18, up 0.43%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 12.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.1, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 438.3, up 2.45% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 11.53% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News